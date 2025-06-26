Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.01.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,302,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,816.28. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Schall purchased 40,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,471.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,880.85. This represents a 1,396.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,807 shares of company stock worth $242,336 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

