Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $40,100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $108.04 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,700.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

