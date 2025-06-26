Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 50,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 15,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of INCY opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

