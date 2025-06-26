Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 10,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

