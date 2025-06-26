Insider Buying: Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Acquires $3,999,999.25 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Young-Jin Kim bought 1,230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,423,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,376,004.50. The trade was a 17.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

