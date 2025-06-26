Insider Selling: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) EVP Sells $1,760,000.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,210,252. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Gordon Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 20th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 11th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

