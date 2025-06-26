Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $6,191,179.80 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,347,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,114,396.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,627.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after acquiring an additional 736,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

