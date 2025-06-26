Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells 56,310 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

AVGO opened at $264.65 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $269.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.