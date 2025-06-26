Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $1,650,500.00 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,241,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,061,747.92. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadre stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after buying an additional 1,074,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,937,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 726.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 447,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 393,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,179,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,039,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

