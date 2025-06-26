Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $2,147,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total transaction of $2,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,113,668. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CVNA opened at $315.00 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $351.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.65.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.