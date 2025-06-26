Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,953,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,004,917.50. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.24 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.14, a PEG ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.