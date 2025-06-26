Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,953,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,004,917.50. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Datadog Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.24 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.14, a PEG ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
