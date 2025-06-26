Insider Selling: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) EVP Sells 107,136 Shares of Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,810. This trade represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gogo Stock Up 0.7%

GOGO opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Gogo by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,475,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after buying an additional 7,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 990,155 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 544,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

