Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $8,985,598.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,128,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,412,732.42. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

