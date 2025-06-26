Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $7,213,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,723,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,832,438.50. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00.

NVDA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

