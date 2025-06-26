Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 55,681 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $7,999,689.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,889,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397,945.79. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $155.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,458,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,525 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.2% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 169,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 372,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

