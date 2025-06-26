Insider Selling: Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Director Sells $9,411,000.00 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stuart Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Stuart Klein sold 100,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $6,353,000.00.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Oklo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

