Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Chairman Sells 31,500 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,176,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,027,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,922,350.36. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $3,182,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $3,039,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,154,915.00.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Pegasystems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

