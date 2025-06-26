Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,472,295.70 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 565,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $6,472,295.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,861,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,509,766.75. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, June 20th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22.

On Friday, June 6th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 200,800 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $2,246,952.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 547,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $6,207,856.20.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.16. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on ROIV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.