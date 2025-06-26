Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Trading Down 2.5%

NSP stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

