Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

