Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41,943 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

