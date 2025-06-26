Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,876,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PWB opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $115.10.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.