Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

