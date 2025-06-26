Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

