iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.14 and traded as low as $28.09. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

About iPath Series B Carbon ETN

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

