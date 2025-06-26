Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IRM opened at $102.77 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 250.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

