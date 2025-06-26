iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

