iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $45.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

