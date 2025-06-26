iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 358.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,453.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $280.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

