iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

