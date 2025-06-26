iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 191,921 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IHI opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

