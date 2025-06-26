Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as high as C$12.71. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 6,439 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

