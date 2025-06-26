Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ivanhoe Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A 14.98 Ivanhoe Mines Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.69

Ivanhoe Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Mines. Ivanhoe Mines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A N/A Ivanhoe Mines Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Mines 0 1 0 4 3.60 Ivanhoe Mines Competitors 613 1678 3303 139 2.52

As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Ivanhoe Mines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ivanhoe Mines beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt. It also holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project covering an area of approximately 2,407 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited and changed its name to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.