James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.47 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 151 ($2.06). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 151 ($2.06), with a volume of 352,557 shares traded.

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

James Halstead Company Profile

In other James Halstead news, insider Russell Whiting bought 14,363 shares of James Halstead stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £19,964.57 ($27,277.73). Also, insider Gordon Oliver bought 5,550 shares of James Halstead stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,326 ($10,009.56). Company insiders own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.