James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.47 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 151 ($2.06). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 151 ($2.06), with a volume of 352,557 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.
James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.
