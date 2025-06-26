James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Compass Point lowered their price target on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

JRVR stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.08.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.29%.

In other James River Group news, Director Peter B. Migliorato bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,201 shares in the company, valued at $214,037.46. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Randell Sutherland bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $99,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,562.59. The trade was a 227.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,625 shares of company stock worth $353,124. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 684.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,162,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 428,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

