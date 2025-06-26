Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE GSL opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $926.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $190.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

See Also

