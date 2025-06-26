Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.