Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

