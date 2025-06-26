Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,616 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

