Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,926 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XONE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.59 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

