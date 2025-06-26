Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 20,471.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $580,333.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,517.62. This represents a 76.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.86 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

