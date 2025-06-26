Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,626,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,654,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $44.19 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.