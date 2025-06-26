Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $83.19 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $674.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

