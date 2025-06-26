Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $998,000.

Shares of LVHD opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $552.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

