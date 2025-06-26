Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,074 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $60.77 on Thursday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

