Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EWBC opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

