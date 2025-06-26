Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 45.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

