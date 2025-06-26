Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 226.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.22. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

