Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,478,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,328,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,346,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,934,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 6.2%

PTLC stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

