Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $942.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

